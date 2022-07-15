President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev calls to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the occasion of July 15 – Democracy and National Unity Day, Trend reports.

The head of state expressed his condolences to the Turkish President regarding the victims of the July 15 victims, and asked him to convey his condolences to the families and relatives of the victims.

President Ilham Aliyev once again expressed the support of the Azerbaijani people for the brotherly people of Turkiye, and emphasized the personal role and leadership of Recep Tayyip Erdogan in defeating the coup attempt.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan thanked the head of state for the phone call and attention.

During the conversation, the sides hailed the comprehensive development of friendly and brotherly relations between Turkiye and Azerbaijan, expressed mutual support and solidarity, and discussed future contacts.