Azerbaijan's FM, EU Special Representative for S. Caucasus address normalization of Azerba (PHOTO)

Azerbaijan's FM, EU Special Representative for S. Caucasus address normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar on July 15, Trend reports.

The sides exchanged views on the current situation in the region, the steps taken towards the normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations, including the implementation of agreements as a continuation of the Brussels meeting between the Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders mediated by the EU Council President on May 22, the statement said.