Armenian authorities should learn lessons from Azerbaijani president's messages - MPs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18. The statements of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Azerbaijan's Karabakh, peace and status at the meeting dedicated to the results of six months of 2022 are very serious messages, and everyone, especially, the Armenian authorities, should learn lessons from them, Azerbaijani MP Elshan Musayev told Trend.

According to Musayev, Armenia experienced hard times during and at the end of the 44-day 2020 Second Karabakh War. Therefore, it hastily signed the act of surrender [trilateral statement signed by Armenian prime minister, Azerbaijani and Russian presidents on November 10, 2020 to end the war], withdrew its armed forces [from occupied Azerbaijani territories], admitted its defeat and declared that it would strictly observe the agreements.

"Now that the situation a little stabilized, Armenia is trying to avoid fulfilling its promises, obligations, and to take time. Prime minister, minister of foreign affairs and other officials of Armenia continue to make statements about giving status [to Armenians living in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh], however, they well know that it’s impossible. There will be no status. Karabakh is Azerbaijan,” MP said. “Azerbaijan is the side that dictates its terms. Armenia must realize this reality and accept its fate, otherwise, it will again face the "Iron Fist" [name of Azerbaijan Army’s counter-offensive operation to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation in the second Karabakh war],” the expert noted

“At the same time, President Ilham Aliyev rightly noted that talking about status is very dangerous for Armenia, because we can also talk about status, we can demand status for Zangazur [historical Azerbaijani province], which was separated from us [and ceded to Armenia] in 1920,” he said.

“Azerbaijan always has the right to have its say. Previously, Armenia committed acts of injustice, seizure and occupation. We won’t allow repeat such acts of seizure and occupation. Armenia will pay and will be liable for every mistake and irresponsible step," Musayev added.

Another MP Jeyhun Mammadov said that President Ilham Aliyev mentioned many important issues at the meeting dedicated to the results of the first half of this year.

Armenia must fulfill its obligations under the statement of November 10. Unfortunately, the Armenian side constantly raises the status issue. As President Ilham Aliyev noted, there is no status issue anymore. A verbal agreement on this was also reached at trilateral meetings [between Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the second Karabakh war].

According to the MP, constant raising the status issue by the Armenian side once again shows that the Armenian side hasn’t abandoned territorial claims against Azerbaijan.

"As for the OSCE Minsk Group, Azerbaijan's position on this structure is firm and concrete. What contribution to the subsequent process can this structure, which hasn’t been able to resolve the conflict for 30 years, make? Despite that the Minsk Group members declared the impossibility of joint activities, Armenia still insists on the revival of this structure. The Minsk Group has already become an inactive structure, and it’s impossible to revive it," Mammadov said.

The MP noted that anyway Armenia must fulfill its obligations in connection with the November 10 statement.

"For 30 years, Azerbaijan repeatedly warned Armenia. However, Armenia didn’t learn any lessons from this. As a result, the population of Armenia faced another tragedy in the second Karabakh war. If the Armenian side doesn’t want to experience another tragedy, it should do conclusions from the heavy defeat in the war," he also noted.

"If this does not happen, the result for Armenia will be very difficult. If Armenia had learned a lesson from these warnings in time, it wouldn’t have suffered so many losses in the second Karabakh war. Armenia should seriously think and make a decision," added Mammadov.