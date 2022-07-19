France welcomes recent meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 19. France, determined to work for sustainable peace in the South Caucasus, and it welcomes the meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia which took place in Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, on July 17, Trend reports via the French embassy in Azerbaijan.

"France reiterates its commitment to continue the direct dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia so that these countries create favorable conditions for the normalization of their relations," the embassy said.