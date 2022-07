BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 19. The separation is over, the 'Great Return' process has started, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci tweeted, Trend reports.

"The separation is over. The Great Return has commenced. The return of our brothers to their native Aghali village in liberated Karabakh's Zangilan district, where Turkish companies have carried out reconstruction activities have started today. Karabakh is Azerbaijan!", the ambassador wrote.