Erdogan and Putin discuss situation in Karabakh

Russian and Turkish Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed Syrian settlement, the situation in Karabakh and the bilateral agenda on the sidelines of the Astana-format summit in Tehran, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Many questions on Syrian settlement. Promising large-scale bilateral projects are developing. Another major issue - the situation in Karabakh - is also in focus," .

According to the Russian leader, relations between Russia and Türkiye are developing "despite anything, trade is growing rapidly." He also said he is glad to have an opportunity to have a bilateral meeting with Erdogan on the sidelines of the Astana-format summit.