Azerbaijan's FM, Russian FM address transport, transit issues in S.Caucasus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20. Phone talks between Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and his Russian colleague Sergey Lavrov took place on July 20, the Azerbaijani ministry told Trend.

The ministers discussed relevant issues on the bilateral agenda and the current regional situation. They emphasized the importance of implementing the trilateral statements adopted by the Azerbaijani, Russian, and Armenian leaders.

Furthermore, the sides exchanged views on transport and transit issues in the South Caucasus, particularly noted the essence of expanding the North-South transport corridor's potential passing through Russia, Azerbaijan, and Iran.

The sides also discussed other issues of mutual interest.