Azerbaijan - Uzbekistan Intergovernmental Commission to hold regular session

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. The 11th session of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission between the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Republic of Azerbaijan will be held in Tashkent on August 1, 2022 as part of the agreements reached during Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Uzbekistan, Trend reports citing Uzbek diplomatic sources.

The meeting is expected to be chaired by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan Jamshid Khodjaev and Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov.

During bilateral meetings in Tashkent in June 2022, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev agreed on monthly meetings of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission.