Main thing for district executive authority reps is not to remain indifferent to families of martyrs and disabled war veterans – President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. A number of measures have been taken to provide employment to the families of martyrs and disabled war veterans. The main thing is to pay attention to people from this category. Representatives of the district executive authority should not remain indifferent to them, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving Araz Ahmadov on his appointment as head of Masalli District Executive Authority, Akbar Abbasov on his appointment as head of Lerik District Executive Authority and Elvin Pashayev on his appointment as head of Goygol District Executive Authority, Trend reports.

"Special attention should be paid to the families of martyrs. The state always keeps them in the spotlight. Before the second Karabakh war and after the second Karabakh war, the families of martyrs have always been in the spotlight. As you know, I have had many meetings with families of martyrs and those disabled in the war. Their household problems are being resolved by the state. More than 12,500 families of martyrs have been provided with apartments and houses by the state, thousands of cars have been handed out. This process is ongoing. In Baku, Sumgayit and districts of Absheron, the allocation of housing to the families of the martyrs is about to be finalized. This work will be carried out by the state in other districts as well. In other words, the state is fulfilling its duty. In addition, a number of measures have been taken to provide employment to the families of martyrs and disabled war veterans. The main thing is to pay attention to people from this category. Representatives of the district executive authority should not remain indifferent to them. On the contrary, they should always take interest in their living conditions and employment.

We owe this Victory to them – to our martyrs, to disabled war veterans and veterans. Of course, the state showed resolve, we showed our determination and, without looking at anything or fearing anyone, we liberated our lands by saying “we would rather die than retreat”. This is state policy and the strength of the state. This is the solidarity of our citizens. But no-one should forget that it was our heroic soldiers and officers who raised our flag on liberated lands. They sacrificed their lives, they lost their health, they saved our Motherland from the invaders by facing death and without fearing anything. Therefore, it is the duty of every civil servant – in fact, not only civil servant but also everyone – to support them. Let me say again – the state and myself as President are always interested in their problems. I resolve these problems. I am always stand with them. Every civil servant should do the same," the head of state said.