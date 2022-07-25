Our policy enhances international reputation of our country - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. Our policy enhances the international reputation of our country, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving Araz Ahmadov on his appointment as head of Masalli District Executive Authority, Akbar Abbasov on his appointment as head of Lerik District Executive Authority and Elvin Pashayev on his appointment as head of Goygol District Executive Authority, Trend reports.

"We are building a healthy society and it is possible to say that we have been successful in that. Today, Azerbaijani society shows solidarity. Azerbaijani society supports the processes taking place in the country, supports our foreign and domestic policy. Because our policy is aimed at improving the well-being of the Azerbaijani people. Our policy enhances the international reputation of our country. As a result of our policy, Azerbaijan has put an end to Armenia’s occupation policy by military and then political means. We have liberated our ancestral lands, we have restored historical justice and national pride," the head of state said.