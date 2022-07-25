No-one can be above law - President Ilham aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. No-one can be above the law, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving Araz Ahmadov on his appointment as head of Masalli District Executive Authority, Akbar Abbasov on his appointment as head of Lerik District Executive Authority and Elvin Pashayev on his appointment as head of Goygol District Executive Authority, Trend reports.

"As you know, several former heads of executive authority have been brought to criminal accountability, some have already been sentenced, the cases of others are still in court. This shows that no-one can be above the law. When I appoint all heads of executive authority, one of my instructions is that we should relentlessly fight against corruption and bribery, and the heads of executive authority should be an example in that. Unfortunately, some have gone astray and are suffering today. This should be a lesson for every civil servant," the head of state said..