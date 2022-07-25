We must protect ecological system of our country - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. We must protect the ecological system of our country, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving Araz Ahmadov on his appointment as head of Masalli District Executive Authority, Akbar Abbasov on his appointment as head of Lerik District Executive Authority and Elvin Pashayev on his appointment as head of Goygol District Executive Authority, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan is not a very big country in terms of territory. For us, every inch of land is precious, valuable, and people should be able to use this land. Farmers and villagers should be able to use it to grow crops. We must protect the ecological system of our country, and this is one of my recommendations to you. All the work being done and to be done should not undermine the environmental situation. In particular, Goygol, Lerik and Masalli are districts with beautiful nature. Therefore, ecological balance and ecological norms should be protected. Be sure to keep this in mind," the head of state said.