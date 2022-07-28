...
Azerbaijan allocates funding for reconstruction of highways in Baku's Nizami district – decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree on reconstruction of highways in Baku's Nizami district, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads has been allocated three million manat ($1.7 million) for proceeding the reconstruction of the capital's Nizami district highways in accordance with subparagraph 1.26.18 "Allocating funds envisaged for state capital investments in the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022".

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Finance was tasked with providing relevant funds, whereas the Cabinet of Ministers – with resolving issues stemming from the order.

