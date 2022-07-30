NAM Youth Organization' headquarters to be located in Baku (PHOTO) UPDATE

Details added (first version posted at 20:48, July 29)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30. The headquarters of the Youth Organization of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), established by the Shusha summit's decision, will be located in Baku, Trend reports.

The NAM youth organization, uniting the youth of the NAM member states, was founded within the NAM Youth Summit from July 25 through July 29 for the first time in the 61-year history of the Movement.

The document on the establishment of the NAM Youth Organization named the 'Shusha Accord', will serve for entering the name of Shusha into the history of the Non-Aligned Movement.

The set-up of the NAM Youth Network is the second major initiative following the creation of the NAM Parliamentary Network. The organization will be headquartered in Baku, and its regional offices will be represented by member states. Azerbaijani representative will preside over the organization for the next three years.

The creation of the youth organization was welcomed by the member states participating in the NAM Youth Summit, and gratitude was expressed to Azerbaijan for such an important initiative. The transformation of the NAM Youth Network into a Youth Organization provided a more convenient access into international platforms.

The NAM delegations, visiting Shusha as part of the NAM Youth Summit, have been informed about the scale of destruction committed in the liberated territories during the Armenian occupation period, as well as familiarized themselves with the reconstruction activities carried out by the Azerbaijani government.

The NAM, chaired by Azerbaijan since 2019, unites 120 countries. Although the country's chairmanship was supposed to expire in 2022, it was extended for another year by unanimous decision of the member states.