BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. A telephone conversation was held between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and the US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried, Trend reports.

"Had a phone conversation with US A/S. We discussed the latest efforts in Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization. I stressed the importance of implementation of commitments by Armenia within the 3lateral statements, especially of full withdrawal of Armenian forces", FM wrote on his Twitter page,