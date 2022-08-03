Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy assigned new duties - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 3. President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on amending the decree of the President of Azerbaijan dated July 16, 2018 "On measures to improve the use of subsoil, mechanisms for their protection and management, and strengthen state control in this area.", Trend reports.

According to the amendment, the Ministry of Economy should ensure the prevention of cases of violation of the tax law by individuals and legal entities engaged in the field of subsurface use, jointly with the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources to strengthen the control over the implementation of the State Fund for the Restoration of the Mineral Resources.