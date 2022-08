BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 4. United States is ready to facilitate dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia, US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said, Trend reports citing US State Department.

Blinken made the statement during a phone call with Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu.

During the phone talks, Blinken noted that United States is ready to engage bilaterally, with likeminded partners to facilitate dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia and help achieve a long-term political settlement.