VP of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva watches performances of our wrestlers for medals at V Islamic Solidarity Games (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 10 August 2022 23:54 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 10. Azerbaijani athletes won 3 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze medals on the first day of wrestling competitions at the V Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya, Türkiye, Trend reports.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) Chingiz Huseynzade, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov and Secretary General of the NOC Azer Aliyev watched the performances of wrestlers for the medals of the competition organized in the gym of Konya Technical University.

