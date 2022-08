BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. Today, the Azerbaijani army has returned control of the city of Lachin, the settlements of Zabukh and Sus, Trend reports.

The commander of the army corps, Major General Kanan Seyidov, reported to the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, President Ilham Aliyev on the location of the Azerbaijani army in the city of Lachin.

Trend presents the video footage.