Development of dialogue between Azerbaijan and EAEU to tangible effect on Eurasian region - Russian FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. The development of dialogue between Azerbaijan and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) would, certainly, have a tangible effect on the Eurasian region, the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia Maria Zakharova said during the weekly briefing, Trend reports.

"Russia positively assesses participation of Azerbaijani Prime Minister in the last meeting of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council. The potential for cooperation between Azerbaijan's Baku and EAEU, in the country's opinion, is very high, Russia sees great prospects for such cooperation and believes than this will benefit the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia," she stated.