Josep Borrell welcomes President Ilham Aliyev's fourth meeting with Armenian PM, President of European Council in Brussels

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell welcomes the fourth meeting between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President of European Council Charles Michel, Borrell said in a statement on Twitter, Trend reports.

"Important to keep working to advance on a peace treaty and continue with efforts on humanitarian and connectivity areas. EU continues to be fully engaged in support of peaceful, secure and prosperous South Caucasus,” he wrote.