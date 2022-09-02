Azerbaijan's MoD talks organization of high-level combat duty in Lachin district (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. Activities on organizing combat duty in Azerbaijan's liberated territories continue under the instructions of President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the Ministry of Defense told Trend.

High-level combat duty was organized at the strategically dominant Uchdik peak, which was taken under control as a result of the clarifications carried out by the Azerbaijan Army Units in Lachin.

All necessary tasks are fulfilled to provide exemplary service of military personnel during day and night time, maintain the combat capability and combat readiness at a constant high level.

Several activities on comprehensive provision of Azerbaijan Army Units, stationed in the liberated territories, and organization of troops’ service are currently underway.