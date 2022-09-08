Second Grape and Wine festival to be held in Azerbaijan's Shamakhi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Grape and Wine Festivalwill be held in Shamakhi on October 1-2, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation told Trend.

The festival will take place in Meysari village of Shamakhi with the support of Heydar Aliyev Foundation, State Tourism organization, executive power of Shamakhi district and 'Regional development' Public Union.

The objectives of the festival, which will be held for the second time, are to expand traditions of viticulture and winemaking, increase export potential of wine and diversify touristic opportunities.

The festival program includes grape production and winemaking,organization of educational events related to the tourist potential of the country, concerts and shows. Within two days, farmers will present their products in Shamakhi, wine-tasting pavilions will be set up, gastronomic, picnic and entertainment zones will work, concert programs with the participation of famous local and foreign singers, theatrical shows, installations related to viticulture and winemaking will be held.

The Grape and Wine Festival is held in Shamakhi for a reason. In addition to being one of the leading agricultural regions of Azerbaijan, it's also known as the land of viticulture.

The development of viticulture in Azerbaijan is directly connected with the name of national leader Heydar Aliyev. Viticulture continues to develop in Azerbaijan today. Heydar Aliyev Foundation, which always demonstrates its support for the policy pursued by the state.