President Ilham Aliyev views conditions created at newly-built school complex No87 in Baku's Surakhani district (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed conditions created at the newly-built school complex No87 in Surakhani district, Baku.

Head of the Baku City Executive Authority Eldar Azizov informed President Ilham Aliyev of the conditions created at school.

The 2304-seat school is fitted with all the equipment.

The state-of-the-art school building, to be commissioned in the new academic year, includes 82 classrooms.

The four-story building has classrooms, labor, military, drawing, medical, music and teacher's rooms, laboratories, library, canteen, sports, aerobics and assembly halls. The school is fully supplied with necessary furniture, equipment, and visual aids.