Visit of Azerbaijani NGOs representatives to Shusha kicks off

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, September 8. The next visit of the delegation of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in an expanded format has begun, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

The visits organized by The Council of State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations will last three days. A total of 500 people will participate in these events daily, including 150 representatives of NGOs, also bloggers, and social activists.

The participants visited Jidir Duzu, Vagif Mausoleum, House-Museum of Bulbul, monuments of notable Azerbaijani personalities Natavan, Bulbul and Uzeyir Hajibayli at the central square of the city, fired upon by the Armenian troops during the first Karabakh war in the 1990s, Shusha fortress along with other historically significant places.

Representatives of NGOs expressed their gratitude to the Supreme Commander-In-Chief President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, in connection with the organized visit to Shusha as well as restoration and construction work being carried out in the city.

Representatives of NGOs were informed about the feat of Azerbaijani servicemen during the liberation of Shusha city, the historic, strategic, cultural and spiritual significance of this city for Azerbaijanis. They also were briefed about the damage caused by Armenian vandals to mosques, historic monuments and other objects in Shusha.