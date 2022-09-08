Azerbaijan talks demining progress in liberated Lachin, Kalbajar (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Azerbaijani sappers continue clearing liberated Lachin and Kalbajar districts of Azerbaijan from mines, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, over the past 10 days, 72 anti-personnel mines of the PMN-E type produced in 2019 in Armenia have been removed and neutralized in the above districts’ areas mined by illegal Armenian armed groups.

Since September 1, in the liberated territories, engineering and sapper units of the Azerbaijani army have detected and neutralized 73 anti-personnel, 47 anti-tank mines and eight unexploded ordnances, and 273 hectares of territory were completely de-mined.

In total, 26,455 hectares have been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnances to date. At the same time, 9,944 unexploded ordnances, 7,558 anti-personnel and 2,342 anti-tank mines were found and neutralized.

The necessary measures for engineering support in the liberated territories continue.