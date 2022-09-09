International organizations should support demining efforts in Azerbaijan - UK traveler

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, September 9. The conflict in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh was tragic, but, fortunately, the country liberated its territories from Armenian occupation, UK amateur traveler, historian of the University of London and an expert on the Middle East Furkan Javaid, who visited Aghdam city destroyed during its occupation by Armenia, told Trend.

“Construction and restoration work is surprising, especially how quickly it is carried out in Shusha. The city will certainly become a center of tourism,” Javaid said. “The restoration of mosques, cultural and historical heritage is important not only for Azerbaijani culture, but also for guests of the country. Azerbaijan is doing excellent work in this direction.”

According to him, the vandalism committed by Armenia [against facilities and buildings in previously occupied Azerbaijani lands] is unacceptable.

"It’s necessary to respect the history and traditions of the opposite side. Even if it was war, such facilities and buildings mustn’t be destroyed," the expert noted.

Speaking about problems of numerous mines, which were left by Armenia in the previously occupied territories, he stressed that this is absolutely outrageous.

"It’s very difficult to clear such a large area of ​​mines. Mines have caused too much damage to many countries in the world," Javaid further said.

Besides, the expert stressed that the international community and organizations, including UNESCO, should not remain inactive.

"They must prepare multilateral solutions and support the demining efforts," he concluded.