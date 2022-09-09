Work carried out by Azerbaijan in Karabakh two years after Second Karabakh war is astounding - Norwegian traveler

JABRAYIL, Azerbaijan, September 9. Work carried out by Azerbaijan in Karabakh two years after the Second Karabakh war is astounding, a traveler from Norway Jorn Augestad told Trend.

"Our trip to Karabakh is going great. If we talk about the specific places then Aghdam city made a lasting impression on me. So many emotions are caused by stories about the city, the people who lived in it, and stories about their hard fates. Now, of course, the city is being revived, as is the whole region. In general, what Azerbaijan was able to do in Karabakh two years after the Second Karabakh war is astounding," he said.

According to Augestad, mine clearance operations, which the travelers were able to observe in Jabrayil, are interesting, but at the same time a very tragic picture, because these mines were installed to destroy all living things.

Augestad also noted that travelers who are members of the delegation will be able to convey to the world the truth about what happened here and attract more attention from international organizations.