Armenian Armed Forces face losses among personnel, military equipment - Anar Eyvazov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. There are losses among the personnel and military equipment of the Armenian armed forces involved in sabotage operations, deputy head of the press service of the Defense Ministry, Lieutenant-Colonel Anar Eyvazov said during a briefing, Trend reports.

He pointed out that the entire responsibility for the provocation, clashes and losses lies with the military-political leadership of Armenia.

"In general, over the past month, the provocations of the Armenian armed forces in the direction of the Lachin, Gadabay, Dashkasan and Kalbajar regions of the state border, as well as the shelling of the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the territories of these regions with various types of weapons, were intensive and systematic. There was a concentration of weapons, heavy artillery and manpower by Armenia along the border with Azerbaijan.

All these facts once again show that Armenia is preparing for a large-scale military provocation. By such actions, Armenia seeks to slow down the implementation of large-scale civilian infrastructure projects carried out by Azerbaijan in the border areas liberated from occupation, and to maintain an atmosphere of tension near the borders of Azerbaijan," he said.