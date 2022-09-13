Date of Toivo Klaar’s visit to Azerbaijan announced

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. The EU Special Representative Toivo Klaar will first travel to Baku for high-level meetings there tomorrow, September 14, Trend learned from the EU press service.

He will then immediately travel to Yerevan to also have high-level meetings there on September 15.​

EU High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borell earlier said in a statement that Klaar will travel to Azerbaijan and Armenia immediately to support the necessary de-escalation and to discuss next steps in the Brussels dialogue process between the Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders.

During the night of September 12, the Armenian armed forces units committed large-scale provocations in the Dashkasan, Kalbajar and Lachin directions of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border.

At night, the sabotage groups of the Armenian armed forces using the mountainous terrain of the area and the existing ravine gaps mined the territories and supply roads between the positions of the Azerbaijan Army Units in different directions.

Confrontation occurred as a result of urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units in order to immediately suppress these actions.

The Armenian armed forces stationed in the directions of Basarkechar, Istisu, Garakilsa and Gorus settlements using various caliber weapons and mortars subjected to intensive fire some positions, shelters and strongholds of the Azerbaijan Army in the territory of Dashkasan, Kalbajar and Lachin regions. As a result, there were losses among the military personnel, the military infrastructure was damaged.

The Azerbaijan Army Units deployed in these directions took decisive retaliatory measures in order to suppress provocations committed by the Armenian armed forces and military threats to the territory and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, to ensure the safety of the military personnel, including civilian workers involved in infrastructure work in the territory of Kalbajar and Lachin regions.

Necessary measures were taken to suppress the firing points of the Armenian armed forces and to prevent the expansion of the scale of the confrontation.

There are losses among the manpower and combat equipment of the Armenian armed forces involved in sabotage operations.

