US Secretary of State Antony Blinken makes phone call to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. On September 13, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

During the telephone conversation, the U.S. Secretary of State expressed his concern over the tension on the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border.

President Ilham Aliyev stated that the tension arose as a result of large-scale provocations by Armenia, and therefore the responsibility completely falls on the political-military leadership of Armenia.

Antony Blinken noted that the United States will continue its efforts to ensure lasting peace and security in the region, and to normalize relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The head of state pointed out that Azerbaijan supports the peace agenda and underlined the importance of continuing efforts in this regard.