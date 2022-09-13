Azerbaijan's MoD reveals number of servicemen killed following Armenia's provocation (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 20:43)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. The Armenian armed forces units committed large-scale provocations in the Dashkesan, Kalbajar and Lachin directions of the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border during the night of September 12 and the morning of September 13, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During the Armenian provocation, 50 servicemen of the Armed Forces, including 42 servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army and 8 servicemen of the State Border Service became martyrs.

"We express deep condolences to the families and relatives of deceased servicemen, as well as wish recovery to the wounded. The public will be additionally provided with the list of names of Azerbaijani martyrs," said the statement.