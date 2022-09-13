Speakers of parliaments of Türkiye and Azerbaijan hold telephone conversation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. On September 13, Chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Mustafa Sentop made a phone call to Chairman of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

During a telephone conversation, the chairman of the Turkish parliament expressed support for the state and people of fraternal Azerbaijan in connection with the provocations committed by the Armenian armed forces on the border with Azerbaijan, and also on his own behalf and on behalf of the members of the Turkish parliament expressed condolences in connection with the death of Azerbaijani servicemen while preventing the Armenian provocation.

Gafarova informed her colleague in detail about the provocation committed by Armenia. She noted that the Azerbaijani people always feel the fraternal support of Türkiye.