BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov expressed condolences over the death of Azerbaijani servicemen as a result of Armenia's military provocation, the minister wrote on his Twitter page.

"We wish the repose of the souls of our servicemen who died heroically while repelling the large-scale provocations of the Armenian armed forces, we express deep condolences to their families and loved ones," the publication says.