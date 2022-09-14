Latest events in S. Caucasus – Armenia's failed adventure, hard lesson from Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. The Austrian Dasfazit.at online newspaper published an article about the Azerbaijani Army's successful operations to suppress the Armenian provocations, Trend reports.

The article noted that during the night of September 12, the Armenian armed forces units committed large-scale provocations in the Dashkasan, Kalbajar and Lachin directions of the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border. The sabotage groups of the Armenian armed forces mined the territories and supply roads between the positions of the Azerbaijan Army Units in different directions, using the mountainous terrain of the area and the existing ravine gaps.

The Azerbaijani Army took retaliatory measures resulting in the destruction of all military facilities in the above directions, which posed a threat to Azerbaijan's security. Moreover, Azerbaijan had taken control of the entire transport and communication system and the most important heights of the region.

According to the article, Armenia has lost around 200 servicemen during the recent clashes. A large amount of military equipment, two S-300 missile systems worth over $1 billion, a large number of military installations, and dozens of posts were also destroyed. Fearing the society's reaction, the Armenian leadership conceals data on significant losses.

The material emphasized that the latest provocations cost Armenia dearly. The Azerbaijani armed forces dealt a blow to the Armenian side from which 'the Armenian military and political leadership won't be able to recover for a long time'. Overall, the recent statements and military rhetoric used by the Armenian authorities against Azerbaijan testified to the Armenian leadership's revenge sentiments and preparations for another adventure against Azerbaijan.

The unique seven-hour military operation of the Azerbaijani army thwarted all revanchist plans of official Yerevan. The article expressed confidence that Yerevan would no longer "be able to pose any real threat to Azerbaijan either now or in the future after receiving such a lesson". Any appeal to external forces is also doomed to failure.

In addition, Azerbaijan's responsive measures correspond to the international law principles and result from the need to protect border security.

The article added that Azerbaijan has every opportunity to prevent any tricks of both the enemy and his backers.