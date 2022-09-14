Armenia continues provocations in border districts – Azerbaijan's MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. Armenia continues provocations in the districts along the border with Azerbaijan despite international calls and ceasefire, Deputy Chief of the Press Service of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant Colonel Anar Eyvazov said during a briefing, Trend reports.

According to him, the Azerbaijani Army positions in the direction of Zaylik, Yellija, and Yukhari Ayrim settlements of Kalbajar district are subjected to fire from the Armenian armed forces units deployed in Yukhari Shorja, Ashagi Shorja, and Zarkand settlements of Basarkechar district, using D-30 and D-20 guns.

"We reiterate that the entire responsibility for the exacerbation of the situation lies with the Armenian military-political leadership. The Azerbaijani Army's retaliatory measures are targeted only against legitimate military objectives. Armenia should avoid any provocative actions and respect the ceasefire," Eyvazov added.