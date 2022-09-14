Unfortunately, Azerbaijan has losses, public will be provided with additional information – MoD (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 18:20)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. Unfortunately, Azerbaijan has losses, the public will be provided with additional information, Deputy Chief of the Press Service of the Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant Colonel Anar Eyvazov said during a briefing, Trend reports.

"Sadly, Armenia hasn't learned lessons from Azerbaijan's "Revenge" operation, and particularly from the Second Karabakh War. Currently, the situation remains tense, the operational conditions are under the full control of our units," Eyvazov added.