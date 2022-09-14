Azerbaijan's FM meets EU Special Representative for South Caucasus (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 18:21)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar on September 14, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the required actions to normalize the regional situation.

Bayramov informed Toivo Klaar about the death of Azerbaijani servicemen while suppressing the latest provocations committed by Armenia in the border districts. He also emphasized that the Azerbaijani Army's retaliatory measures were only targeted at military facilities.

Moreover, the minister noted that Armenia's provocations grossly violate the EU Council-brokered trilateral statements and agreements signed by the Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders, as well as damage mediation efforts. He stressed that the Armenian armed detachments have not been completely withdrawn from the Azerbaijani territory, despite its obligations.

Bayramov added that Armenia infringed upon the ceasefire agreement and continues shelling Azerbaijani positions in spite of international calls and Azerbaijan's intention of a humanitarian ceasefire.

Special Representative Toivo Klaar outlined the need to end the clashes and stabilize the situation. He stressed the importance to resume the normalization process and negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Klaar also stressed that the EU is ready to create conditions for bilateral meetings between the two countries.

Furthermore, the sides exchanged views on other regional issues.