BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. Chief Ombudsman of the Republic of Türkiye Seref Malkoc made a phone call to Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva, the Ombudsman's Office told Trend.

Malkoc expressed condolences over the death of Azerbaijani servicemen while preventing military provocations committed by Armenia.

The chief ombudsman honored the memory of the martyrs and wished a speedy recovery to the wounded.