Moldova may appoint new ambassador to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Ex-director of the Security and Intelligence Service of Moldova Alexandr Esaulenco may become new Ambassador of Moldova to Azerbaijan, Trend reports via Moldovan media.

His candidacy got through the first stage of approval by the parliamentary commission on foreign policy and European integration. However the decision to appoint him as Ambassador is yet to be made.

Esaulenco worked in Security Intelligence Service for more than 23 year. He currently holds the position of Ambassador-at-Large under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration (MFAEI).