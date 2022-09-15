New footage of Azerbaijani Army's operation to Armenian provocation published – MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. The Armenian armed forces have committed large-scale provocations in the Dashkasan, Kalbajar, Lachin, and Zangilan directions of the Azerbaijan-Armenia border since the night of September 12, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The Azerbaijani Army dealt crushing blows to Armenia's army positions, concentration areas of its troops and weapons in response to the opposite side's aggressive actions.

Thus, 71 Azerbaijani servicemen have been killed while suppressing the Armenian provocation.