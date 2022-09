BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye Mevlut Cavusoglu posted a tweet on the occasion of the 104th anniversary of Baku's liberation from the Bolshevik-Dashnak occupation, Trend reports.

"We extend our congratulations on the 104th anniversary of Baku's liberation from occupation and honor the memory of our heroic martyrs. Türkiye and Azerbaijan have always been one voice and one heart," the minister wrote.