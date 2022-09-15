Azerbaijani Army takes control over Armenia's combat positions, number of commanding heights (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 18:38)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. The Azerbaijani army took control of 53 combat positions of the Armenian Armed Forces and a significant number of dominant heights, Trend reports.

The Armenian armed forces units committed large-scale provocations in the Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin directions of the Azerbaijan-Armenia border during the night of September 12. The provocation was prevented and a number of commanding heights were taken under control following the Azerbaijani Army' retaliatory measures.

As part of the operation, two S-300 5N63 IYR radars, three S-300 5P85 BG launchers in the direction of the Gorus district and Novruzlu (Kakhnut) settlement, two S-125 RTS-125 radars of the Armenian armed forces in the direction of the Basarkechar district and Ashagi Garanlig (Martuni) settlement, a large number of Armenia's manpower were destroyed, as well as there were wounded among the Armenian servicemen.

Totally, the Azerbaijani Army has taken control over 53 enemy combat positions, two mortar fire positions, a significant number of commanding heights, as well as the permanent deployment of the 538th Separate Mountain Motor Rifle Brigade in the Zod direction, the starting positions of the 2 S-300 and 2- x S-125 divisions.