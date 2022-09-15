Azerbaijani Army seizes Armenian ammunition, destroys air defense system while suppressing Armenia's provocation (UPDATE)

Title changed, details added (first version posted at 18:49)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. The Azerbaijani Army has seized over 14,500 Armenian ammunition and destroyed the air defense system while suppressing Armenia's large-scale provocations, Trend reports.

Armenia's Zhitel electronic warfare (EW) system, up to 20 guns and howitzers, over 10 mortars, and a total of 32 vehicles, 6 out of which were with ammunition, were disabled.

In addition, three KAMAZ, one Ural, and one UAZ-3962 vehicle with ammunition, as well as three units of engineering equipment, three mortars, one "Igla-S" portable anti-aircraft missile system, 135 different assault rifles, machine guns, grenade launchers, 20 boxes of hand grenades, two optical devices, two communication equipment, and more than 14,500 pieces of ammunition of the Armenian armed forces, were captured as trophies.