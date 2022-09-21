No-one's call, no statements or initiatives can stop us – President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. No-one's call, no statements or initiatives can stop us, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said after raising the flag of Azerbaijan in the centre of the city of Lachin, Trend reports.

"We have proposed five principles for the signing of a peace treaty with Armenia. In words, they accepted them, but we do not see it in practice. Again, this is a stalling tactic. According to the act of capitulation signed by Armenia on 10 November 2020, the Armenian armed forces should have withdrawn from Karabakh. They haven’t fully withdrawn yet. Armenia was supposed to provide a corridor that would ensure a connection between the main part of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. So far not only have they failed to provide the corridor, but also the route of the corridor has not been communicated to us. No specific work has been done. We have now built the railway to Zangilan. We built the highway to Zangilan. At the end of next year, we will bring both the railway and the highway to the border with Armenia. However, nothing is being done on the territory of Armenia, and it seems they are unwilling to do anything. They are still delaying time

Moreover, in the past few months, they have committed repeated military provocations against us. More than 1,400 new landmines were planted in Lachin district alone, and these mines were planted in 2021, i.e. after the war. This is an open act of terror against Azerbaijan. Since the war ended, more than 240 Azerbaijani citizens were either killed or seriously injured as a result of landmine blasts. In other words, the war against us continues and our people are dying. Can we allow this to happen? We can never allow that to happen. We have repeatedly warned Armenia to stop these dirty deeds, or it will regret it

As a result, when another provocation was committed against us on 13 September, the Azerbaijani Army responded and put the enemy back in place yet again. I do hope that this will finally teach them a lesson. Because they saw that no-one and nothing could stop us. No-one's call, no statements or initiatives can stop us. We are on our own land and we are protecting our own land. Our positions along the border allow us the opportunity to anticipate any Armenian provocation and take necessary measures. We are in favorable positions on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border all the way from Mount Murov to the Araz River. These positions give us both a military advantage and the possibility of visual control over a large area, including control over important communication lines, and we are already based in these areas. We didn’t have access to these borders for 30 years," the head of state said...