Azerbaijan defuses mines laid by Armenian saboteur groups in Kalbajar direction

Politics Materials 28 September 2022 15:57 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. Azerbaijani Army’s engineer-sapper units continue clearing the territories and supply routes mined by sabotage groups during a large-scale provocation by the Armenian armed forces, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, 259 PMN-E anti-personnel mines found on the territory of Alagollar in Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar district were defused in compliance with safety regulations.

“In total, as of September 28, the territory of Alagollar was cleared of 543 PMN-E anti-personnel mines and eight TM-62M anti-tank mines," added the ministry.

