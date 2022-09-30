Opening transport links is decisive step in turning South Caucasus into region of stability - Russian official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Opening transport links is a decisive step in turning the South Caucasus into a region of stability, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said in an interview with ‘Rossiyskaya Gazeta’ newspaper, Trend reports.

"In order to open economic and transport links in the region, by decision of the heads of state, a working group was established under the joint chairmanship of the deputy prime ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia. Achieving this goal will be a decisive step for the South Caucasus to evolve from a hotbed of tension into a region of stability and economic prosperity," Overchuk noted.

According to him, open communications will make it possible to develop trade and humanitarian ties, and allow neighbors to communicate with each other, and this is the best medicine for long-term wounds which exist in the region.

"Russia also needs these roads very much, because they will pass throughout the territories of friendly countries and reach them," added the official.