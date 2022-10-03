Azerbaijan's position on Ukraine's territorial integrity remains unchanged – MFA (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 17:56)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. Azerbaijan's position on the territorial integrity of Ukraine hasn’t changed, Spokesperson of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said, answering AZERTAC's question on the latest developments in Ukraine and Azerbaijan's support for the territorial integrity of the country, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan and Ukraine have always supported each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty. Azerbaijan's position still remains unchanged," Abdullayeva noted.