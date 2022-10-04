Azerbaijan to hand over Armenian servicemen to Yerevan (UPDATE)

Title changed, details added (first version posted at 18:25)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. Azerbaijan is expected to hand over 17 Armenian servicemen to Yerevan in the foreseeable future, proceeding from the principles of humanism, Trend reports.

Thus, the servicemen were detained during recent large-scale provocations committed by the Armenian armed forces units on the border with Azerbaijan on September 13-14.

The issue was agreed with the Armenian government through international mediation.

Out of 17 Armenian servicemen, four were injured and later provided with the necessary medical care.

Earlier, Azerbaijan has been repeatedly repatriating the detained Armenian military servicemen. The last transfer took place on September 8, 2022, when Azerbaijan handed over five Armenian servicemen to the opposite side.

Furthermore, the bodies of 133 Armenian servicemen were repatriated to Armenia following the latest border clashes.