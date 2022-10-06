Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office issues statement on videos spread on social media by military servicemen (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted 14:32

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. The videos showing inappropriate treatment of the dead Armenian servicemen and prisoners of war have been investigated by the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office and the Military Prosecutor's Office, Trend reports.

Senior Assistant to the Prosecutor General for Special Assignments, Junior Counselor of Justice Ilgar Safarov said at the joint briefing of the Prosecutor General's Office and the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the crimes committed by Armenia's armed forces and illegal formations against Azerbaijan since 1988 to the present day.

According to him, an investigation was conducted on the information about the fact that two Azerbaijani servicemen committed insulting actions against the bodies of Armenian servicemen who died during the hostilities in the Zangilan district, filmed their actions and distributed them through social media, as well as information that two more servicemen committed insulting actions against Armenian tombstones at the cemetery in Medatli village of Khojavand district, filmed their actions and distributed them through social media.

In regard to these four servicemen involved as defendants, a measure of restraint in the form of arrest was chosen by a court decision. The criminal cases against these persons were completed and sent to the military courts for consideration. They were sentenced by the court.

Although the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan has issued a statement about initiating criminal cases on the above facts and continuing operational and investigative measures to bring the perpetrators to justice several times, there are no statements from the Armenian side in connection with the criminal acts committed by Armenian military against Azerbaijani servicemen, video and photo materials are being distributed on social media in connection with this.

This fact confirms that these crimes are not investigated by the law enforcement agencies of Armenia, and the leadership of Armenia does not intend to take any steps to punish the perpetrators of the crimes, does not show any regard, the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan has appealed to international organizations to take measures in connection with insulting actions against the bodies of Azerbaijani servicemen who died during the hostilities, video footage reflecting the inhuman treatment of captured Azerbaijani servicemen, facts of murders, mutilations of Azerbaijani civilians," Safarov added.